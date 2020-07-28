Police: One killed, one injured when fleeing car hits bicyclists in Elgin

A 52-year-old Bartlett woman was killed and a 58-year-old Bartlett man critically injured Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Raymond Street and Purify Drive in Elgin when the bicycles they were riding were struck by a vehicle being pursued by police, according to a statement from the Elgin Police Department.

The unidentified driver of the vehicle fled on foot after striking the bicyclists but was captured by police officers following a two-hour search. The two people struck by the car also weren't identified by the Elgin Police Department.

Elgin police responded to two 911 calls regarding a hit-and-run incident at about 4 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Chicago Street and Villa Court. An attempt by police to stop the vehicle, headed south on Raymond Street, caused the vehicle to speed away, reports said.

The police vehicle arrived at the scene of the fatality soon after slowing the pursuit, according to the Elgin Police Department.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is assisting in the investigation of the incident. The name of the woman who was killed will be released by the Kane County coroner's office pending an autopsy.