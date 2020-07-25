Savage Race kicks off with pandemic as additional obstacle

Colossus, a 43-foot-high, two-part obstacle with a quarter-pipe ramp on one side and a water slide on the other, awaited Savage Race competitors at Richardson's Adventure Center in Spring Grove on Saturday.

It was one of more than two dozen obstacles that tested the abilities of athletes and weekend warriors, who competed on either of two courses, one 3 miles long and the other up to 7 miles long.

This year, an obstacle of a different sort challenged event organizers though -- the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sam Abbitt, Savage Race president and co-founder, said two months of planning went into making the event, which is part of a national series, as safe as possible for participants.

"Over the last couple of months we've put together a very comprehensive strategy with the way we run our events," Abbitt said.

Competitors were screened at the front gate with a COVID-19 questionnaire and had their temperatures taken. Start times were spaced farther apart, social distancing was to be followed, masks were required while off the course, Abbitt said.

Hand sanitizer was dispensed at the conclusion of each obstacle.

The company usually has 14 races a year, and so far nine have been postponed due to the pandemic. Saturday's race is the first to be held in 2020, Abbitt said.

There are normally more than 4,000 participants at the annual event, but this year the participation level was capped at 1,000 to 1,200, he said.

"People are coming out, having a good time and are enjoying the sunshine," Abbitt said.

Ryan Richardson of Richardson Adventure Center said the event gave people a chance to have something to do while being as safe as possible. He said Savage Race is among industry leaders, with the world's best obstacles.

Kristen Savage (no relation to Savage Race) of Lombard and her son, Ryan Stringe,r 14, were there to participate in the 3-mile, 17-obstacle Blitz.

Following the COVID-19 screening at the entrance, they said they were ready to compete.

Savage said she competed last year, and now that Ryan is 14, he can participate in the adult challenging event alongside her. They like to do mud runs, and given her last name, she likes the fact that's it's the Savage Race.

"We're pretty excited that it's going to happen," she said.