How Evelyn Sanguinetti plans to fight for fair housing in the suburbs

She's best-known across Illinois as the former lieutenant governor to Gov. Bruce Rauner. She's a former Wheaton City Council member and briefly was a candidate for U.S. House in the 6th District.

But now Evelyn Sanguinetti is returning to her roots as a lawyer by leading HOPE Fair Housing Center in Wheaton as its executive director.

Sanguinetti, 49, started her new position June 15 with enthusiasm for the mission of promoting fair housing and stopping housing discrimination.

The small nonprofit organization she leads has six staff members who test whether discrimination is occurring against people protected by the federal Fair Housing Act; advocate and educate against discrimination; file lawsuits to enforce fair housing laws; and use proceeds from settlements to fuel the rest of their efforts.

The Daily Herald recently connected with Sanguinetti to learn more about her new role and how she will work to protect people in Chicago's Northern and Western suburbs, DuPage County, Kane County and 28 other counties across northern Illinois from housing discrimination. Here is an edited version of the conversation.

Q: How did you come to be the executive director of HOPE Fair Housing?

A: When I started law school at John Marshall Law School in Chicago, I found out about clinics you could join as a law student, as long as you got a provisional license to practice law. I thought the fair housing clinic was interesting. I said, 'What's this fair housing stuff?' I was told it works to fight against housing discrimination.

To me, I was baffled that housing discrimination still occurred. We need to have a place to live, no matter what color you are, what your background is. So I thought, "This is what I want to do." My then-boyfriend, now husband, and I -- we met in law school -- joined the clinic. We handled cases. We did intake for victims of discrimination and then we took it to court. It was just a wonderful opportunity.

I come from a family of immigrants and refugees. And to us, living the American dream is having housing; and being able to buy a home -- that means you've achieved it. So to me it was a big deal to be able to have a role in the clinic. When I found out I was going to transition from being lieutenant governor to doing something else, I wanted to do something where I could pay it forward and continue to help. So it was meant to be.

Q: What do you enjoy most about fair housing work?

A: I love being able to help and being able to educate about what fair housing means. Simply put, there's a reason behind fair housing laws: We all need a place to live. Fair housing is a human right, and as much as people try to politicize it, I always try to steer them away from that because it's a human right.

Q: What does fair housing mean? And how does housing discrimination play out these days?

A: There's always this conclusion that goes on with a lot of people like, "Fair housing? Free housing! That's cool." And I'm thinking, "No, no." The Fair Housing Act provides that if you have the resources to live where you want, but you're being prevented from doing so because you're a member of a protected class, that's illegal.

People can be in a protected class based on these factors: race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, familial status (presence of children younger than 18), marital status, age (people older than 40), military status, unfavorable military discharge and order of protection status.

Discrimination takes so many different forms. It's not as apparent as it once was decades ago. The wrongdoers have become better at this sort of illegal activity. You will see it taking the form of lying about the availability of housing or home loans or home insurance, or applying a no-pets policy on service animals. You will see discrimination in the way of illegal steering. So when a prospective tenant wants to look at one apartment, the company showing the apartments says, "No, no, you really want to look a few blocks over; that's where you really want to go." A lot of people do not know their rights and they do not realize that this is what's occurring. Another form it takes is offering different terms or conditions to members of a protected class, such as requiring sex in exchange for rent.

You see discrimination in the form of constructing inaccessible buildings -- that's a big one, too. A lot of the cases that we have pending and a lot of the work we do from a previous settlement, is we make improvements to make housing accessible to people with disabilities.

Another form of discrimination is saying, "No children allowed,"bwhich to me is like a stake straight at my heart. I grew up with my abuelita, my great-grandparents. I mean, there were a lot of us in one household and a lot of children. But the wrongdoers also find a way of making sure children are not allowed. Well, children need to slive somewhere.

Q: How are the COVID-19 pandemic and the racial justice movement affecting HOPE Fair Housing's work?

A: With the pandemic, we are getting more intake calls. Just because COVID-19 is going on doesn't mean that the need was put on pause. During COVID-19, you also saw the curtains open up, where you could see a lot of the things that are going on with our underserved populations, not just in the area of housing, but you're also seeing that our Black and brown populations are not receiving access to the sort of world-class health care that others are. I think with COVID-19, that's become more apparent.

But on the heels of the George Floyd tragedy, there is a huge call to learn more about fair housing. Realtors and other organizations are calling, wanting to find out more and wanting to do good. That gives me hope for the goodness of humanity and people wanting to do the right thing. People want to obey the law, particularly now when the issue of race relations is so front-and-center.

Q: HOPE Fair Housing recently received a grant from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development. What does the grant fund?

A: We received roughly $360,000 that will go to the efforts of the things that we do so well here at HOPE Fair Housing. It has to do with education and outreach to fight discrimination. We are just ecstatic to receive it because it doesn't happen to every fair housing organization. But as one of the stronger ones -- if not the strongest in Illinois -- we're going to put that money to work.

Q: What's next for Hope Fair Housing?

A: Our service area is quite large and there's a lot of need. I happened to see that firsthand when I was lieutenant governor because I headed the state's rural affairs council. Access to fair housing opportunities is seldom in some places in Illinois, so being able to help people in those areas is very important. My goal is growing the organization so that we can help the underserved in those areas because at this point, we're very far away. I want to be boots-on-the-ground in rural northern Illinois, so stay tuned because that's my dream for this organization.

I plan to grow our testing arm and also the outreach, education and enforcement. But the only way we do it is through the money we receive from enforcement, lawsuits and grants. Federal grants are never guaranteed, so my position here is to find other sources of revenue. I will do so. Having been an elected official for a few years, I know how to raise money and I know how to make the ask and I know how to reach out to people. HOPE Fair Housing has a beautiful story. How could you not get behind a human right like fair housing? I want it to rain money so we can do good for mankind and achieve fair housing for everyone.