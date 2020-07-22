Hoffman Estates Hotel Group acquires Marriott Chicago Northwestt

HOFFMAN ESTATES - The Marriott Chicago Northwest hotel has been sold to Hoffman Estates Hotel Group LLC for an undisclosed sum, according to commercial real estate broker CRBE Hotels.

CBRE Hotels acted as advisor for Hoffman Estates Hotel Group, who are represented by brothers Harry and Alex Ghoman of the Indianapolis based firm, The Ghoman Group.

"They will embark and capitalize on the opportunity to renovate public space and guest rooms, activate the lobby, and offer an improved guest experience." Eric Belfrage of CBRE continued, "The renovated Marriott will be conducive to improved sports, social, and small group gatherings, as well as present an elevated leisure and corporate offering."

The 295-room hotel opened in 2002 and is located in the Prairie Stone business park, Public areas of the hotel consist of nearly 13,000 sq. ft. of flexible meeting and event space.

John Karver and Eric Belfrage of CBRE Hotels acted as the exclusive agent for the seller. The terms of the transaction are confidential.