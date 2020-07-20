Glendale Heights cancels Oktoberfest

Glendale Heights' Oktoberfest celebration has been canceled for this year amid concerns with COVID-19. Courtesy of Glendale Heights

The Village of Glendale Heights and festival organizers have canceled Oktoberfest 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The celebration was scheduled to run for 11 days from Sept. 10 through 20.

With the guidelines mandated by the state, organizers say the festival could not operate while respecting the governor's Restore Illinois plan. Due to the logistics of the event, the handling of food, close gathering, and being in a semi-enclosed tent, organizers believe that it would be nearly impossible to host an event of this caliber and size.

Organizers say they plan to resume the event next year.

For details, visit www.glendaleheightsoktoberfest.com.