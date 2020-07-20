Ex-mayor of Westmont remembered for dedication to improvement

The night he was sworn in as president of Westmont, James "Jim" Addington warned the crowd he didn't intend to accept the status quo for the village.

"I believe we're standing on a threshold. To fall one way, change nothing and be just mediocre -- that phase will not be built on. If we have the guts to leap the other way, break some eggs, we can prepare Westmont for the 22nd century," he said. " ... I do plan to ask the village board to break some eggs."

Addington died Saturday, the village announced. He was 75.

"Jim was a true public servant," said Ray Botch, in a statement the village released. Botch was the village's manager from 1985 to 2004. "He and I worked as a great team for a number of years, and resulted in numerous landmark projects that still benefit Westmont today, including the new village hall, Westmont Centre, the downtown Westmont Centre Plaza and Fountain, the downtown streetscape and lamps, and the creation of Westmont Main Street."

"Jim loved Westmont and was absolutely dedicated to the community," current President Ron Gunter said.

That dedication persisted to the end, with Addington, a trustee, attending last Thursday's village board meeting via teleconference from his hospital bed.

Addington served as a village trustee from 1985 to 1993, and president from 1993 to 1997.

He was president during the village's 75th anniversary, which included adding new community celebrations such as the Taste of Westmont.

Addington served, at various times, on the village's police pension board, Police and Fire commission and Economic Development Commission.

Addington moved to Westmont in 1968. He joined the Westmont Lions Club chapter in 1971, was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and served on a Habitat for Humanity board for 10 years.

He was a banker by trade and initially worked at the Bank of Westmont. After 48 years as a banker he retired, but began working part-time for the Westmont Park District, as a member of its parks patrol and a bus driver for its Kids Club.

Botch said that one of Addington's early accomplishments on the village board was getting public paramedic service for the village.

Addington did step away from public service at one point, telling the Chicago Tribune in 2000 that "For the first time in 31 years, I'm telling this village I don't want to be involved. This board is just plain too mean."

But he returned to the village board in 2013 and 2017.

"He always had ideas for how to improve Westmont. Jim's influence on Westmont will continue for decades," Botch said.