Death under investigation in Northbrook

Northbrook authorities are investigating a death that occurred about 12:30 a.m. Monday on the 1200 block of Meadow Road.

According to a news release from the village, police and firefighters were unable to rescusciate a man who had stopped breathing. There were no signs of violence, the news release said.

On Monday night, the Cook County medical examiner's office identified the man as 37-year-old Northbrook resident Anatoly Spivak.