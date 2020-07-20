Death under investigation in Northbrook
Updated 7/20/2020 7:08 PM
Northbrook authorities are investigating a death that occurred about 12:30 a.m. Monday on the 1200 block of Meadow Road.
According to a news release from the village, police and firefighters were unable to rescusciate a man who had stopped breathing. There were no signs of violence, the news release said.
On Monday night, the Cook County medical examiner's office identified the man as 37-year-old Northbrook resident Anatoly Spivak.
