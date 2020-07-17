Small crowd endures heat to support police in Arlington Heights rally

As the heat index effortlessly topped 100 degrees Saturday, a Back the Blue police rally in Arlington Heights drew about a dozen supporters.

"It's doesn't matter if it's 100 or just me," said organizer Kevin Ade, a 41-year-old truck driver from Arlington Heights. "I want every officer in this department to know somebody cares about them."

Ade's family includes plenty of police officers, among them his father, Donald Ade, and grandfather, Norman Ade. Standing on the sidewalk in front of the police station with his "Thin Blue Line" flag, Ade was joined in the midday sun by a small but passionate group.

Promising "no protesting, no fighting," Ade said that showing support for local law enforcement officers doesn't diminish the message of other protests.

"I don't have a problem with the Black Lives movement. I think it's great that they're protesting," Ade said. "I'm just sick of all the anti-police rhetoric. I understand that people are upset, but that bad behavior doesn't represent every police officer in America."

Ade passed out Blue Lives Matter wristbands and miniature police flags.

"I want peace. We've got to come together as a nation," said Sean Reilly, 57, of Arlington Heights. "The continued anarchy I think far outweighs the damage police officers have done."

Mary Ceglarek, 55, and Frank Miceli of Arlington Heights said they came to show support for their nephews, Chicago police officers who have been spit on and had bottles thrown at them.

"There are so many good cops out there," Ceglarek said.

"To go to your job and take that abuse is over the top," Miceli said.

One local business owner, who wore a T-shirt from his hometown of Flint, Michigan, passed out signs reading "Re-Fund the Police."

Working five hours past the end of his night shift at 7 a.m., Arlington Heights patrol officer Jeff Heffernan shook Ade's hand and told him he appreciated his efforts but wouldn't be able to join him for the rally.

"I've got to get to bed," Heffernan said.