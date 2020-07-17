Pritzker: Madigan must resign if allegations by feds, ComEd are true

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.comGov. J.B. Pritzker pauses momentarily before continuing to speak Friday from Waukegan about ComEd pleading guilty to bribery in a public corruption case involving House Speaker Michael Madigan.

In a move with seismic repercussions for the state, utility giant ComEd pleaded guilty to bribery in a public corruption case involving House Speaker Michael Madigan and will pay $200 million in fines, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch announced Friday.

Meanwhile, Gov. J.B. Pritzker says if the allegations about Madigan are true, the speaker must resign.

"If these allegations of wrongdoing by the speaker are true, there is no question that he will have betrayed the public trust, and he must resign," Pritzker said during a noon event in Waukegan.

Madigan's office said the speaker did nothing wrong. He was served with subpoenas Friday for "among other things, documents related to possible job recommendations. He will cooperate and respond to those requests for documents, which he believes will clearly demonstrate that he has done nothing criminal or improper."

Pritzker said he's "deeply troubled" and "furious" about what is being reported.

"The speaker has a lot that he needs to answer for to authorities, to investigators, and most importantly, to the people of Illinois," the governor said during an event that had been organized to discuss jobs for youth.

ComEd officials admitted to giving or offering jobs, contracts, subcontracts and payments that benefited Madigan or his associates over a period of eight years, authorities said.

The scheme was "to influence and reward the official's efforts to assist ComEd with respect to legislation concerning ComEd and its business," prosecutors said.

"ComEd admitted that its efforts to influence and reward the high-level elected official began in or around 2011 and continued through in or around 2019," a court filing states.

The filing later identifies the official as the speaker of the Illinois House, without using Madigan's name.

"During that time, the Illinois General Assembly considered bills and passed legislation that had a substantial impact on ComEd's operations and profitability, including legislation that affected the regulatory process used to determine the electricity rates ComEd charged its customers."

Madigan has not been criminally charged. He has been speaker for all but two years since 1983.

Madigan "has never helped someone find a job with the expectation that the person would not be asked to perform work by their employer, nor did he ever expect to provide anything to a prospective employer if it should choose to hire a person he recommended. He has never made a legislative decision with improper motives and has engaged in no wrongdoing here. Any claim to the contrary is unfounded," his statement said.

The situation speaks volumes about corruption in Illinois, Lausch said in a news conference outside the Dirksen Federal Building in Chicago. He described a "decadeslong corruption scheme involving top management at a large public utility company and leaders in state government."

The scheme trickled down to ComEd customers by enabling rate hikes, prosecutors said. "It demonstrates how far the reach of corruption can go," FBI Chicago Special Agent-in-Charge Emmerson Buie, Jr., said.

Madigan steered favorable legislation for ComEd and also swayed lawmakers, prosecutors said. The company admitted it orchestrated hiring and contracts for Madigan's cronies even "in instances where those people performed little or no work that they were purportedly hired by ComEd to perform. "

ComEd also stated it placed a Madigan designee on its board of directors and hired interns residing in the speaker's Chicago ward.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that indirect payments to Madigan's associates, who performed little or no work for Madigan, totaled more the $1.3 million from 2011 to 2019.

Pritzker said the allegations strike at the core of what public service means. He said public service is a high calling where elected officials serve "with a sacred trust to put the people first."

In the meantime, Pritzker said he's urging Madigan to fully cooperate with the investigation and answer all questions as quickly as possible.

While responding to a reporter's question, Pritzker said it's "very upsetting" to think about "the possibility of people committing these kinds of wrongdoings."

"People who are in public service need to live up to the integrity of the job that they're asked to do," Pritzker said. "So like I said ... if it turns out that these things are true, he's going to have to resign."

ComEd is required to continue assisting prosecutors in an ongoing corruption probe and enhance its compliance program plus provide annual reports to the government involving compliance.

To other entities involved in similar crime, "we will find you," IRS Criminal Investigation Division-Chicago Special Agent-in-Charge Kathy A. Enstrom said. "It's not too late to get on the right side of the law."