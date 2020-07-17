Pritzker 'furious'; Madigan denies wrongdoing as feds unfurl bribery case

ComEd will pay $200 million to end a federal criminal investigation into a yearslong bribery scheme involving associates of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan to influence legislation benefiting the utility, according to the U.S. attorney's office Friday. Associated Press

In a move with seismic repercussions for the state, utility giant ComEd pleaded guilty to bribery in a public corruption case linked to House Speaker Michael Madigan and will pay $200 million in fines, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch announced Friday.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker says if the allegations about Madigan are true, the longtime speaker and chair of the Illinois Democratic Party must step down.

"If these allegations of wrongdoing by the speaker are true, there is no question that he will have betrayed the public trust, and he must resign," Pritzker said during a noon event in Waukegan.

Madigan's office said the speaker did nothing wrong. He was served with subpoenas Friday for "among other things, documents related to possible job recommendations. He will cooperate and respond to those requests for documents, which he believes will clearly demonstrate that he has done nothing criminal or improper."

ComEd officials admitted to giving or offering jobs, contracts, subcontracts and payments that benefited Madigan or his associates over a period of eight years, authorities said.

The scheme was "to influence and reward the official's efforts to assist ComEd with respect to legislation concerning ComEd and its business," prosecutors said.

"ComEd admitted that its efforts to influence and reward the high-level elected official began in or around 2011 and continued through in or around 2019," a court filing states.

The filing later identifies the official as the speaker of the Illinois House, without using Madigan's name.

"During that time, the Illinois General Assembly considered bills and passed legislation that had a substantial impact on ComEd's operations and profitability, including legislation that affected the regulatory process used to determine the electricity rates ComEd charged its customers."

Madigan has not been criminally charged. He has been speaker for all but two years since 1983. Elected from Illinois' 22nd District on Chicago's Southwest Side, he is up for election on Nov. 3.

Madigan "has never helped someone find a job with the expectation that the person would not be asked to perform work by their employer, nor did he ever expect to provide anything to a prospective employer if it should choose to hire a person he recommended. He has never made a legislative decision with improper motives and has engaged in no wrongdoing here. Any claim to the contrary is unfounded," his statement said.

Pritzker said he's "deeply troubled" and "furious" about what is being reported.

"The speaker has a lot that he needs to answer for to authorities, to investigators, and most importantly, to the people of Illinois," the governor said during the Waukegan event that had been organized to discuss jobs for youth.

The situation speaks volumes about corruption in Illinois, Lausch said in a news conference outside the Dirksen Federal Building in Chicago. He described a "decadeslong corruption scheme involving top management at a large public utility company and leaders in state government."

The scheme trickled down to ComEd customers by enabling rate hikes, prosecutors said. "It demonstrates how far the reach of corruption can go," FBI Chicago Special Agent-in-Charge Emmerson Buie Jr. said.

Madigan steered favorable legislation for ComEd and also swayed lawmakers, prosecutors said. The company admitted it orchestrated hiring and contracts for Madigan's cronies even "in instances where those people performed little or no work that they were purportedly hired by ComEd to perform. "

ComEd also stated it placed a Madigan designee on its board of directors and hired interns residing in the speaker's Chicago ward.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that indirect payments to Madigan's associates, who performed little or no work for Madigan, totaled more than $1.3 million from 2011 to 2019.

Anne Pramaggiore, CEO of ComEd parent company Exelon Utilities, abruptly retired in October after Exelon and ComEd acknowledged they had been subpoenaed in the probe.

Meanwhile, Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider asked, what about ComEd ratepayers? "Shouldn't ComEd pay their fine, but also refund customers for rate increases corruptly negotiated?"

The allegations sent shock waves through the state Capitol. The speaker looms large over Springfield and reaction from Democratic state representatives has been muted.

But Democratic Sen. Melinda Bush of Grayslake said "it is clear from the contents of this case that (Madigan) was intimately involved in both the planning and execution of a long-standing bribery scheme with Illinois' largest utility company."

Madigan should resign from office and "step down as chairman of the Democratic Party of Illinois, effective immediately," Bush said in a statement.

The scandal breaks at a sensitive time for Pritzker, who is pushing a graduated income proposal on the November ballot, and Republicans seized on the moment.

Republican Senate Leader Bill Brady characterized it as a "massive tax increase" while "residents are again confronted with Democratic corruption at the highest levels of their state government." He said Madigan should resign if the charges are true.

Pritzker said the allegations strike at the core of what public service means. He said public service is a high calling where elected officials serve "with a sacred trust to put the people first."

In the meantime, Pritzker said he's urging Madigan to fully cooperate with the investigation and answer all questions as quickly as possible.

While responding to a reporter's question, Pritzker said it's "very upsetting" to think about "the possibility of people committing these kinds of wrongdoings."

"People who are in public service need to live up to the integrity of the job that they're asked to do," Pritzker said. "So like I said ... if it turns out that these things are true, he's going to have to resign."

ComEd is required to continue assisting prosecutors in an ongoing corruption probe and enhance its compliance program plus provide annual reports to the government involving compliance.

To other entities involved in similar crime, "we will find you," IRS Criminal Investigation Division-Chicago Special Agent-in-Charge Kathy A. Enstrom said. "It's not too late to get on the right side of the law."