Feds file criminal case against ComEd, implicate Mike Madigan

ComEd will pay $200 million to end a federal criminal investigation into a yearslong bribery scheme involving associates of House Speaker Michael Madigan to influence legislation benefiting the utility, according to the U.S. attorney's office Friday. Associated Press

In a move with seismic repercussions for the state, Utility giant ComEd pleaded guilty to bribery in a public corruption case involving House Speaker Michael Madigan and will pay $200 million in fines, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch announced Friday.

ComEd officials admitted to giving or offering jobs, contracts, subcontracts and payments that benefited Madigan or his associates over a period of eight years, authorities said.

The scheme was "to influence and reward the official's efforts to assist ComEd with respect to legislation concerning ComEd and its business," prosecutors said.

"ComEd admitted that its efforts to influence and reward the high-level elected official began in or around 2011 and continued through in or around 2019," a court filing states.

The filing later identifies the official as the Speaker of the Illinois House, without using Madigan's name.

"During that time, the Illinois General Assembly considered bills and passed legislation that had a substantial impact on ComEd's operations and profitability, including legislation that affected the regulatory process used to determine the electricity rates ComEd charged its customers."

Madigan has not been criminally charged. He has been speaker for all but two years since 1983.

Madigan steered favorable legislation for ComEd and also swayed lawmakers, prosecutors said. The company admitted it orchestrated hiring and contracts for Madigan's cronies even "in instances where those people performed little or no work that they were purportedly hired by ComEd to perform. "

ComEd also stated it placed a Madigan designee on its board of directors and hired interns residing in the speaker's Chicago ward.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that indirect payments to Madigan's associates, who performed little or no work for Madigan, totaled more the $1.3 million from 2011 to 2019.

ComEd is required to continue assisting prosecutors in an ongoing corruption probe and enhance its compliance program plus provide annual reports to the government involving compliance.