Illinois reports 1,257 new COVID-19 cases, 25 more deaths, tests exceed 43,000

Cases of COVID-19 climbed by 1,257 Thursday, and 25 more people died from the respiratory disease as the state recorded a record 43,006 tests.

That leaves the total cases statewide at 157,950, with 7,251 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Tests for the virus showed a positivity rate of 3.1%, according to a seven-day average, but the daily rate dipped to 2.9%.

The number of people in hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms totalled 1,434 as of Wednesday night, higher than the seven-day average of 1,406 but a drop from Tuesday's tally of 1,454 patients.

Daily caseloads have surpassed 1,000 five times in the last eight days. Cases hit 1,156 June 5, then declined, and stayed below 1,000 until July 9.

The latest data comes a day after Gov. J.B. Pritzker redrew boundaries for monitoring COVID-19 conditions, expanding from four to 11 regions that include as separate areas: Chicago; suburban Cook; DuPage and Kane counties, Lake and McHenry counties; and Kendall and Will counties.

The state also revised how it could intervene when COVID-19 metrics in a region show a negative trend, offering a three-tiered "menu" of options for restricting activities.

Those range from reducing indoor dining and bar service at restaurants and bars to allowing takeout service only, as one example

The ups and downs of positivity rates, hospitalizations and caseloads are receiving close scrutiny as schools across the state grapple with what type of learning to offer when classes resume in the fall.

"If schools are to happen, there has to be masking and distancing," IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike said Wednesday at a briefing. "But to get there, we have to not have widespread community transmissions at rates that are not sustainable ... even to safely do school."