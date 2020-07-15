Former employee at Schaumburg assisted living facility charged with identity theft

A former certified nursing assistant at a Schaumburg senior and assisted living, skilled nursing and memory support facility was ordered held on $20,000 bail Wednesday on charges she fraudulently used credit cards belonging to two residents.

Daisy Garcia, 42, is charged with two counts of aggravated financial identity theft, a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison if she's convicted. Probation also would be an option.

Friendship Village confirmed the former Friendship Senior Options employee had been fired.

"We are disheartened that this individual chose to betray the relationship that our staff works so hard to cultivate with residents," Josh Flaim, director of human resources, said in a prepared statement. "We're grateful to the Schaumburg Police Department for their prompt response and thorough investigation of this matter."

Prosecutors say that on May 27, Garcia charged more than $1,200 to a credit card belonging to an 88-year-old man. On June 3, she charged more than $900 to a credit card belonging to a 93-year-old woman, said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Nicole Murphy.

In each case, the fraudulent charges -- which were made at a Streamwood pawnshop, a gas station and a Schaumburg grocery store -- were noticed by individuals who have financial power of attorney for the residents, Murphy said.

Friendship Village employees suspected Garcia, who they say had mentioned experiencing financial hardship, according to Murphy.

"The safety, well-being and privacy of our residents are our highest priorities," Flaim said. "Friendship Senior Options does not tolerate criminal activity. Matters of resident concern are investigated comprehensively, including when necessary, the involvement of the Schaumburg Police Department."

Garcia, whose address and hometown were not available, is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 11.