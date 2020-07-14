Saccotelli announces bid for Mount Prospect mayor

Mount Prospect Trustee Colleen Saccotelli, who has served on the village board since 2015, announced Tuesday she will be running for mayor in the 2021 election.

Saccotelli's announcement comes in the wake of Mayor Arlene Juracek's decision not to run for reelection.

She will run against longtime Trustee Paul Hoefert. Trustee William Grossi also said he is leaning toward running.

"I am excited to announce my candidacy for mayor," Saccotelli said. "I believe in the future of Mount Prospect."

She said she wants to continue to lead the village forward by focusing on "increased community outreach, reinvigorated economic development initiatives, and more representative participation of residents in Village meetings, events and commissions."

She said she would bring a fresh perspective to the board, adding that she makes decisions based on what is best for the entire community and with careful consideration of resident comments, staff recommendations and expert reports.

Saccotelli has a B.A. in Political Science from DePaul University and an M.A. in International Affairs from American University. She was first elected to the village board in 2015 and then again in 2019. She also serves on the Village's Sister Cities Commission and the Northwest Municipal Conference's legislative committee.