Some Roselle water bills sent in error

The Roselle water bill that was emailed to residents on Friday, July 10, was sent in error, officials said Monday. The error only affected bills that were sent electronically, which contained duplicates of the June 2020 water bill.

Officials said they are working with the vendor to rectify the situation and send out the correct July bill as soon as possible. The error did not affect the bills that were sent in the mail to utility customers.