Schaumburg police investigating apparent accidental self-inflicted gun injury
Updated 7/10/2020 3:53 PM
Schaumburg police are investigating what appeared to be an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound near the intersection of West Golf Road and North Walnut Lane Friday morning.
Sgt. Karen McCartney said officers were called to the 1900 block of West Golf Road at 8:34 a.m. where a Hoffman Estates man had been injured.
The investigation was still continuing Friday, McCartney said.
