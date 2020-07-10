Police quiet on Roselle shooting, fueling rumors and speculation

Nearly two weeks after one person was killed and others injured in a shooting at a Roselle home, police continue to say they have nothing more to tell the public about their investigation.

How many were shot at the Picton Road residence June 27? What was occurring there that night? Do investigators have suspects? Police won't say.

"Once we have more details to release, we will provide a press release with that information," Chief Steve Herron wrote Tuesday in response to one of several Daily Herald inquiries since the shooting. "At this time we have no further press releases to provide. This remains an active and ongoing investigation."

The department offered little more to the community in a Facebook post Wednesday.

"All of the Roselle investigators have been and are assigned to investigate this complex case," the post reads. "Our department is being assisted by investigators from MERIT of DuPage and the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office. We are actively pursuing all leads in this case to bring those responsible for this incident to justice. We would like to reiterate what was said on the 27th, this is an isolated incident, and does not present any danger to the residents of Roselle." MERIT is the regional major crimes task force.

The post so far garnered 85 comments in response as of 8:30 p.m. Thursday, including one reading, "There is no new info in this release. Why bother? Rumors are out there and no way to know what really happened."

Roselle residents have said, on social media and at a village board meeting last week, they believe the house was being used as a short-term rental, advertised on VRBO and Airbnb. Others say it was being used by a musician filming a video, and the same group held a party there the night of the shooting.

While police remain largely silent, we've confirmed through fire officials that four people were taken to hospitals for treatment of unspecified conditions after the shooting. And the DuPage County coroner, with the permission of DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin, identified the man killed as 29-year-old Jamez Elem of Maywood.

When we took our questions to village hall, Village President Andy Maglio also wouldn't provide details of the investigation. He said Roselle has been told by the DuPage County state's attorney's office not to release information, a claim refuted by the office's public information officer.

Andy Maglio, Roselle village president

Asked why stating the number of victims would hurt the investigation, Maglio asked instead why residents need to know.

"What's the matter if it is 1 or 10,000?" he said.

"Really and truthfully," Maglio insisted, there is no threat to Roselle residents.

Transparency builds trust

It's just not the public and media saying police should be transparent in situations like these.

A 2018 report from the International Association of Chiefs of Police says transparency in the wake of major events is key to building trust between a police department and its community. When police can't provide information, they should at least explain exactly why, according to the association.

"In these three pillars -- transparency, accountability, and communication -- we find the building blocks for trust building," the IACP's Trust Initiative report states. "In times of crisis or a critical incident, communication must happen quickly, frequently, and honestly. Quality communication requires that police leaders fully engage, give as much information as possible, and take responsibility for actions that might have contributed to issues or incidents of concern."

We also asked retired Chicago police officer David Franco for some insight into the benefits of police transparency versus keeping things under wraps. The 30-year law enforcement officer told us transparency eases residents' fears and reduces rumors.

"The longer you keep it under wraps, the more people are going to speculate," said Franco, who teaches criminal justice at Wright College in Chicago and is a law enforcement consultant. "I don't see any benefit in not giving out some type of information. It looks like somebody is trying to hide something if you're not giving anything out."

Keep your cool (and your cash)

As we head into another week with temperatures most days forecast in the upper 80s and above, just about the last thing any of us needs is an air conditioner on the fritz. But if that does happen, be careful not to compound your woes by falling prey to unscrupulous contractors.

"Scammers love to strike when people feel pressured to make a fast decision, and hot weather cannot only be uncomfortable, in some cases it can pose a health threat," said Steve Bernas, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Chicago and Northern Illinois. "Scammers impersonating air conditioning repair experts are looking to steal some cold cash, and in worst case scenarios gain entry to a victim's home to steal additional property."

How to keep your cool and your cash if AC problems arise? Here are some tips from the BBB:

• Never open your door to strangers or accept unsolicited offers to inspect your air conditioning. Scammers will find expensive repairs and demand immediate payment. • Research a company's background and licensing before bringing it into your home. Always confirm that the company is licensed and insured.

• Always get at least two estimates for any air conditioning repair or maintenance work. All bids should be in writing and provide a full description of the services to be provided and the materials to be used.

• Find out if the company offers any type of warranty or guarantee. Make certain you understand the terms and conditions of the coverage. Also, be sure to check the warranty on your current air conditioning unit to determine whether any repairs or replacements might be covered.

• Never make any immediate payment using cash, a prepaid money card or wire transfer.

• Have a question, tip or comment? Email us at copsandcrime@dailyherald.com.