July 10 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Interactive mapSuburbs' portion Since the outbreak began, there have been 77,181 cases in the suburbs as of Friday, 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 3,644 deaths in the suburbs, representing 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Friday, suburban Cook County had 39,929 cases and 2,027 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 54,676 cases and 2,666 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the county health department and medical examiner's office: 1,815 cases and 100 deaths in Des Plaines, 845 cases and 59 deaths in Wheeling, 750 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 696 cases and 22 deaths in Streamwood, 681 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 628 cases and 19 deaths in Schaumburg, 594 cases and 33 deaths in Arlington Heights, 601 cases and 48 deaths in Glenview, 524 cases and 10 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 521 cases and 26 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 385 cases and 37 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 365 cases and 40 deaths in Northbrook, 361 cases and 12 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 285 cases and 7 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 128 cases and 19 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 9,568 cases and 479 deaths as of Friday.

• Top counts: 846 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 805 cases and 14 deaths in West Chicago, 695 cases and 11 deaths in Glendale Heights, 566 cases and 33 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 553 cases and 12 deaths in Bensenville, 546 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 437 cases and 24 deaths in Lombard, 386 cases and 35 deaths in Elmhurst, 360 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 298 cases and 21 deaths in Wheaton, 269 cases and 3 deaths in Villa Park, 259 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion), 186 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County • The county listed 10,260 cases and 408 deaths on its website as of Friday. • Top counts: 2,750 to 2,754 in Waukegan, 620 to 624 in Round Lake Beach, 395 to 399 in Mundelein, 320 to 324 in Gurnee, 250 to 254 in Round Lake, 200 to 204 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 190 to 194 in Lake Zurich, 170 to 174 in Vernon Hills, 170 to 174 in Wauconda, 145 to 149 in Libertyville, 110 to 114 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 8,079 cases with 281 deaths on its website Friday.

• Top counts: 3,446 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,942 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 768 in Carpentersville, 342 in St. Charles, 340 in South Elgin, 218 in North Aurora, 214 in Geneva, 148 in Batavia, and 54 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 2,245 cases and 101 deaths, according to the health department Friday.

Will County

• 7,171 cases and 324 deaths, as of Friday.

• Cases per town include 442 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 79 in Aurora (Will County portion).