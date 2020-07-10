Free COVID-19 testing site outside Rolling Meadows High to close Aug. 9

The state's drive-through COVID-19 testing facility in the Rolling Meadows High School parking lot will cease operations Aug. 9, Northwest Suburban High District 214 officials said this week.

Pat Mogge, the district's director of community engagement and outreach, said District 214's contract with the state is set to expire on Aug. 9, just before the scheduled return of students on Aug. 12. Mogge said the district isn't interested in extending the contract.

Calls and emails to state officials about whether there are plans to relocate the testing facility were not returned Friday.

The facility, which provides free COVID-19 tests, has been highly trafficked since it opened May 22.

Friday was no exception. Erik Lozano of Des Plaines said he waited in line just over 3½ hours for a test.

"I've heard you might need an appointment or a doctor's referral, and I've heard it can be expensive," Lozano said. "Free is good, you know? If you want me to wait 3½ hours, I'll wait 3½ hours for free testing."

When the facility opened, it was the 10th such testing site in the state, and it was operated by the Illinois National Guard. Recently, the governor's office announced the state would transition to using contractors to run testing facilities, allowing officials to expand testing opportunities.

On Friday, employees from California-based HR Support ran the Rolling Meadows operation, donning the protective equipment and conducting the swab tests.

Pritzker announced an increase in mobile testing programs Wednesday. The state now has 12 teams to deploy to "hard-hit communities and visit facilities like homeless services centers and nursing homes," according to a news release.