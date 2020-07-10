Authorities looking for missing Glenview-area man

Cook County sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man from Northfield Township.

Keith Newberry, 78, was last seen about 3:15 p.m. Friday. He was heading east from his home on the 800 block of Glendale Road near Glenview.

Deputies said Newberry has Alzheimer's disease and a heart condition. They said he may be carrying a paper with the emergency contact number for his wife in his pocket.

He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He is balding, with brown hair on the sides, and has blue eyes.

He was wearing an olive green plaid shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about Newberry's whereabouts should call sheriff's police at (708) 865-4896 or dial 911.