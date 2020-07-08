Naperville man accused of abusing girl he met on Snapchat

A 27-year-old Naperville man who turned himself in to police on June 29 has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a girl he met on social media.

According to a news release issued Wednesday, an investigation of James R. Nead, of the 100 block of South Parkway Avenue, was started last year by the Naperville Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit. The girl, who met Nead on Snapchat, reported the abuse in June 2019, police said.

Nead was taken to the DuPage County jail, and his bond set at $150,000.

Anyone with additional information should call Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.