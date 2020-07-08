Buffalo Grove man accused of painting racist graffiti in Arlington Heights

A Buffalo Grove man has been charged with 14 felony counts related to racist graffiti found at multiple Arlington Heights locations.

According to the Arlington Heights Police Department, 20-year-old Josiah J. Biewer of Buffalo Grove has been charged with seven counts of committing a hate crime and seven counts of criminal damage to government-supported property in string of graffiti-related incidents from May 31 to Tuesday.

Arlington Heights police arrested Biewer early Tuesday after staking out Lake Arlington Park, which had been struck by graffiti three previous times. Officers noticed a blue Honda speeding away from the scene with its lights off, then found fresh graffiti on the premises.

Police officers traced the Honda's vehicle registration to found Biewer's home. Biewer admitted his involvement in spray painting the graffiti, police said.

In addition to Lake Arlington Park, the Davis Street pedestrian underpass and the Vail Street parking garage also were sprayed with graffiti, which the Arlington Heights Public Works Department and the Arlington Heights Park District removed.

Biewer's bond hearing is set for Thursday in Rolling Meadows.