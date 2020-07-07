Wauconda's deputy police chief retires after 28 years as a cop

Now-retired Wauconda Deputy Police Chief Mike Botterman, right, receives a shadow box display of police patches and badges from Chief David Wermes during a ceremony at village hall. Courtesy of Tim Howe

Wauconda Deputy Police Chief Mike Botterman retired this week after 25 years with the department. Courtesy of Wauconda Police Department

Wauconda Deputy Police Chief Mike Botterman has retired after 28 years on the job -- nearly all of them in Wauconda.

Botterman's law enforcement career concluded Monday with a small gathering at village hall. Police Chief David Wermes, Mayor Lincoln Knight and other officials honored Botterman for his service.

"He is a good person and was a great asset to the village," Knight said Tuesday. "We thank him for his 25 years of service and wish him and his family all the best in their future endeavors."

Botterman started as a police officer in 1992 with the Richmond Police Department. He joined the Wauconda police force in 1995 and spent the rest of his career there, rising from officer to patrol sergeant to detective sergeant and finally, in 2016, to deputy chief.

Botterman, who couldn't be reached for comment, received many departmental honors during his career. They included seven letters of commendation, 12 letters of appreciation, one certificate of merit, three unit citations and one department commendation.

It was Wermes who promoted Botterman to be the department's second-in-command. He praised Botterman's dedication to his job, leadership skills and abilities to empathize and sympathize.

Wermes recalled how Botterman sought to help victims of Hurricane Harvey in 2017 by collecting donations from motorists at the intersection of Main Street and Route 176 and how he collected donations for a local food pantry on a freezing day, among other acts of community service.

"Regardless of your assignment, you have always demonstrated a strong work ethic and a selfless dedication to the Wauconda residents," Wermes wrote in a formal letter of appreciation. "Your commitment to community outreach programs and concern for fellow officers has been unwavering."

Botterman received good wishes on social media this week from the Wauconda Fire District, Trustee Tim Howe and former Wauconda Fire District Chief David Dato, among others.

"It was great working with you throughout the years," Dato wrote on Facebook. "Enjoy whatever your future brings and stay safe."