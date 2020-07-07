Meineke Pool in Schaumburg reopening with restrictions Friday

The Schaumburg Park District's Meineke Pool will reopen Friday for public swim, but strict COVID-19 safety protocols will be enforced. Courtesy of Schaumburg Park District

The Schaumburg Park District's Meineke Pool will reopen for public swimming on Friday, with strict safety protocols in place to help protect patrons from the spread of COVID-19.

Among the new measures that will be in place at the pool, 220 E. Weathersfield Way in Schaumburg, are admissions restricted to 90 minute at a time, with 30-minute disinfection periods by staff in between.

Other restrictions include a mask requirement when entering and exiting the facility, the need for patrons to bring their own deck chairs if they want to sit, and the closure of diving boards, the splash pad, showers and lockers.

The locker room will be available only for changing, not for storage.

Patrons cannot bring pool toys, but Coast Guard-approved flotation devices may be used. The pool will not be making life jackets available to rent.

Anyone feeling sick is asked not to enter any Schaumburg Park District facility and Meineke Pool visitors are requested to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet between themselves and nonfamily members.

Admission is $5 per person for access to a roped-off swim area that will be limited to 50 people for a 90-minute time slot.

Another admission option is $40 for group access to one of four roped-off areas that only a family and up to 10 guests will be able to use for 90 minutes.

Patrons may make reservations up to two days in advance either online or by calling (847) 985-2143.

Public swim hours will be noon to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Meineke Pool also will be open for lap swim from 6 to 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday, at a cost of $8 per person. Online reservations must be made a day in advance. For day-of reservations, call (847) 985-2143.

Though Meineke Pool is being reopened, the Schaumburg Park District's Bock Pool and Atcher Island will remain closed in 2020.