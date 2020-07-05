 

Vernon Hills teen gets escort from police and fire departments to Marine induction

  • Vernon Hills resident Steven Hart, 18, rides off with his family to be inducted into the U.S. Marine Corps on Sunday. Police and fire department vehicles escorted him out of his neighborhood.

      Vernon Hills resident Steven Hart, 18, rides off with his family to be inducted into the U.S. Marine Corps on Sunday. Police and fire department vehicles escorted him out of his neighborhood. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Steven Hart, 18, of Vernon Hills, talks with his mom, Jenn, and dad, Tim, before leaving to join the U.S. Marine Corps. Police and fire department vehicles escorted him out of his neighborhood.

      Steven Hart, 18, of Vernon Hills, talks with his mom, Jenn, and dad, Tim, before leaving to join the U.S. Marine Corps. Police and fire department vehicles escorted him out of his neighborhood. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 7/5/2020 6:04 PM

A Vernon Hills teenager got a patriotic escort for part of his journey to his induction in the U.S. Marine Corps Sunday.

Four Vernon Hills police cars and a Countryside Fire Protection District engine accompanied Steven Hart and his family out of their neighborhood and toward the Marine recruiting center in Waukegan.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

They were led to the end of the Harts' block by a color guard from American Legion Post 1247 bearing the U.S. flag and flags honoring the American Legion, the Marines and troops taken prisoner during wartime or missing in action.

About 20 relatives and neighbors, most wearing masks because of the COVID-19 pandemic, gathered outside the house to wish Hart well.

Hart, 18, a new Vernon Hills High School graduate, has wanted to be a Marine since he was 12. He said he's been training rigorously for military service for years.

"Everything I've done has led up to this point," Hart said. "I'm excited and I'm nervous."

Hart's mom, Jenn, said she was feeling proud "but very emotional" as they prepared to leave.

"I admire his commitment and his strength," she said.

After induction, Hart expected to spend Sunday night at a hotel in Chicago with other recruits before flying to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in San Diego for boot camp.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The police cars and fire engine took the Harts out of the neighborhood with their lights flashing and sirens blaring. The escort surprised Hart.

"This is crazy," he said, surveying the waiting vehicles and crowd.

American Legion Post 1247 adjutant Craig Warner helped arrange the send-off.

"It's such a huge moment in this kid's life," said Warner, himself a veteran of both the Marines and the U.S. Air Force. "We just want to let him know he's not alone."

Hart was given a commemorative American Legion challenge coin before climbing into the family's Jeep for the ride to Waukegan. He said he isn't worried about possibly being assigned to a combat role in the war on terror or in a different conflict.

"That's what I'm signing up for," he said.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Libertyville High and Vernon Hills High to remain Coca-Cola campuses
Related Article
Libertyville High and Vernon Hills High to remain Coca-Cola campuses
 
Vernon Hills High a hard-hat zone this year
Related Article
Vernon Hills High a hard-hat zone this year
 
District 128 board finalizing $114.8 million budget
Related Article
District 128 board finalizing $114.8 million budget
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 