No injuries reported after electrical fire damages Oakwood Hills home

No injuries were reported early Sunday after an electrical fire damaged the garage of an Oakwood Hills home, authorities said.

Fire officials continue to investigate the cause of the blaze, which was reported at 2:32 a.m. in the 200 block of Oak Park Drive.

Firefighters from the Cary Fire Protection District arrived at the scene to find flames along an exterior garage wall where the home's smart electric meter is located, officials said. The single-car garage's door was open, allowing firefighters to also see fire in the interior electric panel, which is located on the same wall as the smart meter.

The home's three occupants were alerted to the fire by smoke coming into an upstairs bedroom window and all had evacuated safely by the time firefighters arrived.

Firefighters initially had to wait for ComEd crews to arrive and shut off the home's power before extinguishing the blaze, which was declared out at 3:08 a.m. A damage estimate was not available Sunday, but officials said the fire was contained to the garage.