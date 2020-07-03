Emergency dispatch service launches online COVID-19 assessment tool

Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights is working with the Northwest Central Dispatch System and its new online COVID-19 assessment tool. Daily Herald file photo

Worried about a cough or a sore throat during the COVID-19 pandemic? Now, there's an online tool for that.

The Northwest Central Dispatch System has launched an online COVID-19 assessment tool to assist suburban residents concerned about exposure to the virus.

The Arlington Heights-based emergency dispatch service for many communities in the Northwest suburbs unveiled the assessment tool in late June as a way for local residents to determine a plan of action based on an algorithm developed by Priority Dispatch Inc.

John Ferraro, NWCDS executive director, stressed that the tool isn't meant to discourage people from calling 911 if they feel the situation is an emergency. But for anyone curious about symptoms, the COVID-19 Assessment, Tracking and Triage tool (CATT) can be a helpful guide.

"This is just a tool for citizens to use if they're not sure," Ferraro said. "It's another tool for the toolbox."

Residents can access the assessment tool through a link at www.nwcds.org. They answer a series of questions, anonymously or after providing an email address, phone number or ZIP code.

With a ZIP code, the tool can track clusters of potential cases. Through an address or phone number, users can receive information about monitoring their symptoms.

Users of the tool are asked several questions about symptoms -- trouble breathing, a sore throat, a new cough, etc. -- and about preexisting conditions and possible exposure to others with COVID-19. Based on the answers, they are advised as to what action to take.

"There was some back and forth with Priority Dispatch to get it to where we want it to be," Ferraro said. "There was some effort put into it but we thought it was a worthwhile thing for the citizens."

Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights is among the organizations that works closely with NWCDS and helped oversee CATT's development. Dr. Alan Loren, the hospital's chief medical officer, noted the importance of screening in responding to the pandemic.

"I think it is helpful because people are so nervous about it," Loren said. "They don't know when to go to the hospital or when to go to the doctor or when to just stay at home and treat it with Tylenol. Screening like this can help answer those questions."

Ferraro believes the same technology used for CATT can be tweaked and utilized for future medical emergencies.

"Something like this might have been good from the beginning of all this but it wasn't available," he said. "But it can be used for this pandemic or anything that happens in the future. We'll judge how it's been used and if people find it useful. We're really just trying to help."