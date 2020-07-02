Lisle plans Independence Day convoy

An Independence Day convoy of emergency vehicles and others will wind its way through Lisle on Saturday as part of an event sponsored by the village, Lisle-Woodridge Fire District, Lisle Park District, Lisle Library District, Lisle Unit District 202 and the Lisle VFW Ross Bishop Post 5696.

The convoy will begin at 10 a.m. at Kennedy Junior High School at 2929 Green Trails Drive and make its way north, finishing along Warrenville Road near the Sheraton Hotel.

Participants will remain in their vehicles at all times and there will be no distribution of candy, flags or other items during the convoy. Spectators are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

For details, visit villageoflisle.org.