Avoca superintendent uses 'listen closely' philosophy to lead

"Listen closely and work hard" was the theme of the first year leading Avoca Elementary District 37 in Wilmette for Superintendent Kaine Osburn.

That philosophy is staying in place, Osburn says, as he heads into his second year in the tight-knit district of 100 staff members and 750 students -- no matter what education looks like in the fall.

The Avoca community from parts of Wilmette, Northfield, Glenview and unincorporated areas near Winnetka spent last year sharing with Osburn, a 51-year-old Wilmette native and resident, the way it values its small size, its closeness, and the broader diversity it encompasses than the rest of the areas that feed into New Trier High School.

Osburn said he learned how the district builds on these characteristics to create great learning experiences for kids -- experiences he enjoyed seeing live in the classroom.

The relationships he built with students and teachers came in handy, Osburn said, when the district was forced to transition to remote instruction this spring amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health, economic and social challenges of the pandemic have affected everyone in the district. So Osburn spent the end of last school year listening for signs of stress from staff members, students and their parents.

"When everyone in the community is feeling stressed at the same time, it becomes more challenging to put that on your shoulders and be there for your community," Osburn said. "To reframe your relationship with people to project a sense of confidence and support, but being honest and vulnerable about not having the answers -- that's been a shift for leaders."

All of this falls within the role of superintendent, a role Osburn first embraced four years ago when he became superintendent of Lake Zurich Unit District 95.

His administrative career also has included seven years as principal at Niles West High School and three years as deputy superintendent in Naperville Unit District 203. These experiences followed a career teaching English or leading English departments at Glenbard North, Wheeling and Niles West high schools.

"I've been fortunate to serve communities that really invest in their schools," Osburn said.

Heading into next school year, Osburn said, the district is taking its time assessing state guidance before deciding whether instruction will be in person, remotely or blended.

"We would like to maximize the time we take to get as much data as possible," he said. "We anticipate by mid-July we'll have a clear picture and be well prepared to implement whatever model for opening school we decide is best."

A few things are more certain for the year ahead. The district plans to start a community engagement process toward a new strategic plan. And changes already under way will strengthen a parent diversity group, staff diversity efforts and curriculum around diversity and inclusion.

The district's student population is 57.7% white, 24.7% Asian, 8.6% Hispanic, 7.8% two or more races, 1% Black and 0.3% Pacific Islander, according to the Illinois Report Card.

No one could have predicted the pandemic and its effects on education, not even a superintendent who's used to having the answers. But Osburn said watching the "inspiring" response of students and staff members has brought out feelings of thanks.

"I'm also grateful for everything I've learned," Osburn said, "and the fact that I've been able to go through it with the Avoca community."