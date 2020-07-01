Lake in the Hills reopens Sunset Park Splash Pad, beaches to reopen July 2

The village of Lake in the Hills reopened Sunset Park Splash Pad on Tuesday and will reopen both of the village's beaches -- Indian Trail Beach and Butch Hagele Beach -- on Thursday with safety guidelines in place.

All Lake in the Hills playgrounds have reopened as of June 26, when the state moved into Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan, according to a news release sent out by the village. The only exception is the playground at Edward William Hynes Park, which will remain closed for renovations.

The Lake in the Hills Sanitary District will work on Butch Hagele Beach, which will require temporary fencing and the use of an alternate pathway to access the beach, the release said. The beach will still open Thursday as planned.

As an added precaution to protect against the spread of COVID-19, Sunset Park Splash Pad, both beaches and all of the village's playgrounds will only allow a maximum of 50 people at each facility, according to the release.

If it is observed that a facility has already hit the 50-person limit, residents should wait for others to leave before entering.

Other safety guidelines mirror the Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines in place for public spaces across the state: practice social distancing by maintaining a distance of six feet from others, wash your hands and your children's hands before and after using the facilities, cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing and avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

The village of Lake in the Hills also recommends residents do not share water bottles, food, utensils or cups while visiting these public spaces, according to the release.

Anyone exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 such as coughing, shortness of breath or a fever over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit should not visit the village's playgrounds or beaches.