Wheaton police search for burglary suspects; one SUV recovered

Wheaton police are searching for suspects in connection with vehicle burglaries early Tuesday.

Around 3 a.m., a resident reported in-progress burglaries to vehicles in the area of the 1000 S. block of Gamon Road, police said.

Officers located two dark-colored vehicles driven by the suspects. When they tried to stop the vehicles, the drivers fled and a short pursuit ensued, police said.

"Officers were able to safely disable one of the vehicles with a spike strip, which helped put a stop to the pursuit before it became too dangerous," police said in a news release.

The suspects fled the disabled SUV and eluded police in the other vehicle traveling east on Roosevelt Road.

Officers recovered the disabled vehicle, a 2016 Lincoln MKX, which had been stolen from a residence in Glen Ellyn. The SUV was towed from the scene and processed for evidence.

There were no injuries to bystanders or officers.

Police encourage residents in the neighborhoods surrounding the east Roosevelt Road corridor to check their own home security recordings for the suspects and the vehicles involved.

At 4 a.m., police asked residents in the area of 1800 E. Roosevelt Road to stay in their homes as a precaution while they attempted to locate the suspects. Police later cleared the area and reported no threat to the community.

The police department is a member of the Ring Neighbors App, and an assistance request is forthcoming.

Police also encourage residents to secure all belongings in their vehicles and not to leave the keys inside.