West Chicago plans paper-shredding event

The West Chicago Environmental Commission will sponsor an on-site paper-shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 1, in the parking lot at city hall, 475 Main St.

Accurate Document Destruction, Inc. of Elk Grove Village will provide the service. Its totes will be positioned 8 feet away from the shred truck and residents will place their own material in the totes. Once the totes are full, Accurate employees will move them to the truck for shredding to maintain social distancing with residents.

Volunteers from the West Chicago Environmental Commission will be on hand to assist those who request or require assistance emptying material into the totes. Accurate's employees and Environmental Commission volunteers will wear gloves and masks.

The limit is 10 boxes at a time and residents must keep their empty boxes.

For details, call the city's public works department at (630) 293-2255.