Two hurt when truck hits tollbooth divider near Glenview

Two people were hurt Tuesday morning when a semitrailer truck smashed into a tollbooth lane barrier at a Tri-State Tollway exit near Glenview, officials said.

The crash happened about 8 a.m. along the southbound exit onto Golf Road. No other vehicles were involved.

The male driver and a female patient were taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. Their injuries were not life-threatening, Illinois State Police said.

One cash-lane tollbooth was left temporarily inoperable after the crash but was being repaired, police said.

No tickets had been issued as of Tuesday afternoon while police investigated the crash.