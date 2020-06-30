Schaumburg man accused of aggravated battery
Updated 6/30/2020 11:35 PM
A Schaumburg man is expected to appear in bond court Wednesday in Rolling Meadows on an aggravated battery charge.
According to a news release from Schaumburg police, Steven Concaildi, 44, of the 1100 block of Quanset Court struck another person during an argument about 11:30 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Jewel-Osco at 2501 W. Schaumburg Road.
The victim declined medical treatment, police said. No other details were available late Tuesday night.
