Schaumburg man accused of aggravated battery

A Schaumburg man is expected to appear in bond court Wednesday in Rolling Meadows on an aggravated battery charge.

According to a news release from Schaumburg police, Steven Concaildi, 44, of the 1100 block of Quanset Court struck another person during an argument about 11:30 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Jewel-Osco at 2501 W. Schaumburg Road.

The victim declined medical treatment, police said. No other details were available late Tuesday night.