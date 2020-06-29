Driver dead in single-vehicle crash on tollway near Schaumburg

Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash early Sunday evening in which a vehicle collided with a steel upright alongside the eastbound I-90 tollway just east of Roselle Road near Schaumburg.

Schaumburg Deputy Fire Chief of Operations Dan Johnson said his department received a call about the crash at 6:57 p.m. and arrived at 7:01 p.m. to find the vehicle's driver deceased.

The driver, who has not yet been publicly identified, required extrication from the vehicle.

Schaumburg Fire Department personnel remained at the scene for about two hours as state police conducted the early stages of their investigation, Johnson said.

Further information was not immediately available from police Monday.