Cook County commissioner hosting virtual town hall Wednesday on anti-racism efforts

Cook County Commissioner Kevin B. Morrison and Cook County Director of Equity and Inclusion Denise Barreto will host a live Antiracism Virtual Town Hall at noon Wednesday.

They will be joined by elected officials from the Northwest suburbs to discuss recent Black Lives Matter protests and the anti-racism work that needs to be done in government. The town hall will be livestreamed on Morrison's Facebook page, facebook.com/kevin.morrison.754.

Others expected to take part include state Sen. Christina Castro and Hanover Park Trustee Herb Porter.

The Virtual Town Hall is free and open to the public. Residents are encouraged to submit questions beforehand to https://bit.ly/2ynnt9P or District15@cookcountyil.gov.

For more information, contact (847) 519-7674 or email District15@CookCountyIL.gov.