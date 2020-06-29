2 charged in several attacks near downtown Elgin

A man and a woman have been charged with four violent attacks on people this month in downtown Elgin, according to prosecutors and court records.

Riese R. Arcos, 28, who is homeless, has been charged with felonies of robbery, three counts of aggravated battery, mob action and misdemeanor unlawful use of a weapon/metal knuckles, Kane County prosecutors said Monday.

Darya V. Emelyanova, 20, of the 100 block of Alexandria Drive, Vernon Hills, also faces felony charges of robbery, three counts of aggravated battery, mob action and misdemeanor battery, according to prosecutors and Kane County court records.

Authorities allege Arcos and Emelyanova entered an elevator at a parking deck on the 200 block of East Chicago Street about 12:30 a.m. June 16 and punched a homeless woman in the face.

During the attack, Arcos picked up and kept money that fell from the victim's pocket, prosecutors said. Emelyanova smashed a beer can into the victim's face multiple times and both she and Arcos spit on the victim, prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, the two went through the woman's pockets, punched and kicked her in the face and stomach.

About an hour later, Emelyanova approached a homeless man near East Grove Street and South Grove Avenue and punched him in the face, pushed him to the ground and began kicking him until Arcos pulled Emelyanova off and they left, authorities allege. Prosecutors said the man called police and identified Emelyanova as his attacker. The man also was a witness in the first attack on the homeless woman in the parking deck, according to police.

Elgin police charged Emelyanova with misdemeanor battery and released her that night on her own recognizance, with a promise to appear in court.

However, prosecutors said, Emelyanova and Arcos approached the man who was second victim about 9:20 a.m. in Carleton Rogers Park on North Spring Street. Emelyanova screamed at him, grabbed his hair and punched him in the face, prosecutors said.

About 2:30 p.m. that day, Arcos and Emelyanova approached another person in Carleton Rogers Park, prosecutors said, and Arcos punched that person several times.

Arcos and Emelyanova are free after each posted 10% of $30,000 bail and are next due in court Aug. 19 and Oct. 7, respectively. If convicted of the most severe charges, they each face a top sentence of seven years in prison.