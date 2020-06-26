Residents warned of burglaries to unlocked cars in Mount Prospect, Des Plaines

Police are urging residents to make sure their cars are locked after a group of people working together stole from several unlocked vehicles parked in driveways in Mount Prospect and Des Plaines this week.

Several people, apparently split between two white vehicles, made their way through a number of streets in Mount Prospect and Des Plaines early Thursday morning, according to home surveillance video submitted to the Daily Herald by readers.

In several videos, the drivers can be seen going slowly down suburban streets while accomplices on foot run from parked car to parked car, trying the doors.

Mount Prospect Police posted on social media Thursday there were several recent burglaries to unlocked cars in the area. They encouraged residents to lock their car doors and to not keep valuables or key fobs in vehicles. They also advised residents to close car windows, sunroofs and garage doors.