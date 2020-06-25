 

Vernon Hills farmers market opens for the season

  Connor L'Heureux, 19, holds a plant in his booth Thursday as he talks with friend Elisabeth Arnold at the Vernon Hills farmers market. He has been selling plants at markets for six years. His business was called The Plant Kid but is now called Sunrise Topiaries. The market is open every Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the south end of Century Park in Vernon Hills.

      Connor L'Heureux, 19, holds a plant in his booth Thursday as he talks with friend Elisabeth Arnold at the Vernon Hills farmers market. He has been selling plants at markets for six years. His business was called The Plant Kid but is now called Sunrise Topiaries. The market is open every Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the south end of Century Park in Vernon Hills. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  Steve Solar watches the crowd from behind hanging spices at his booth called Carla's Snack Attack at the Vernon Hills farmers market. Solar runs the booth with his wife, Carla. The farmers market is open every Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the south end of Century Park in Vernon Hills.

      Steve Solar watches the crowd from behind hanging spices at his booth called Carla's Snack Attack at the Vernon Hills farmers market. Solar runs the booth with his wife, Carla. The farmers market is open every Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the south end of Century Park in Vernon Hills. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  Carla Solar, left, sells items at her booth, Carla's Snack Attack at the Vernon Hills farmers market Thursday. The market is open every Thursday from 3 7 p.m. at Lakeview and Hawthorne parkways at the south of Century Park in Vernon Hills.

      Carla Solar, left, sells items at her booth, Carla's Snack Attack at the Vernon Hills farmers market Thursday. The market is open every Thursday from 3 7 p.m. at Lakeview and Hawthorne parkways at the south of Century Park in Vernon Hills. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  Rudy Alvarez stocks the booth of Six Generations Farm of Barrington at the Vernon Hills farmers market Thursday.

      Rudy Alvarez stocks the booth of Six Generations Farm of Barrington at the Vernon Hills farmers market Thursday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
A dozen booths selling everything from topiary plants to jalapeño popper spice mix stayed busy with customers Thursday at the first-of-the-season weekly Vernon Hills farmers market.

One of the spaces was filled by young entrepreneur Connor L'Heureux, 19, who is in his seventh year of selling plants at farmers markets in the area.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"Sales are up," he said. "People love this. They want to decorate their homes during the pandemic."

His booth is filled with dozens of topiary plants of varying sizes, as well as some vegetable plants. This year, after a third of his young life selling under the name The Plant Kid, he changed the business name to Sunrise Topiaries.

In it's second year, the farmers market at Vernon Hills Park District is open every Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. through Oct. 8 at the corner of Lakeview and Hawthorn parkways, at the south end of Century Park in Vernon Hills.

