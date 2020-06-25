Vernon Hills farmers market opens for the season

A dozen booths selling everything from topiary plants to jalapeño popper spice mix stayed busy with customers Thursday at the first-of-the-season weekly Vernon Hills farmers market.

One of the spaces was filled by young entrepreneur Connor L'Heureux, 19, who is in his seventh year of selling plants at farmers markets in the area.

"Sales are up," he said. "People love this. They want to decorate their homes during the pandemic."

His booth is filled with dozens of topiary plants of varying sizes, as well as some vegetable plants. This year, after a third of his young life selling under the name The Plant Kid, he changed the business name to Sunrise Topiaries.

In it's second year, the farmers market at Vernon Hills Park District is open every Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. through Oct. 8 at the corner of Lakeview and Hawthorn parkways, at the south end of Century Park in Vernon Hills.