Lombard shooting considered a homicide
Updated 6/25/2020 5:58 PM
Lombard police are investigating the shooting death of a 32-year-old man as a homicide.
Early Wednesday, police responded to the 200 block of West 17th Street in Lombard and found Brian Haddad, 32, suffering from a single gunshot wound. Haddad later died.
The Lombard Police Department said there was no specific information available about the shooting but also said there was no immediate threat to the public. The DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force also is investigating.
Anyone with information or security footage from the neighborhood should call Lombard police at (630) 873-4400.
