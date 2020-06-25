Aurora man accused of molesting two relatives

A 47-year-old Aurora man has been charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse that occurred between 2008 and 2011, when the victims were younger than 13, authorities said.

Kane County State's Attorney Joe McMahon announced the charges on Thursday against Michael G. Bishop, of the 1900 block of Sapphire Lane, who is accused of sexually abusing two family members. Bishop faces similar charges in DeKalb County and Kendall County.

Bishop is charged with one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and 14 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. His bail was set at $100,000 on Thursday.

"The victims in this case asked that we identify their relationship to the defendant to encourage other potential victims to come forward," McMahon said. "They also want other survivors of sexual abuse to know that it is important to disclose abuse to hold offenders accountable."

Anyone with additional allegations against Bishop should call 911, McMahon said.

Bishop's next court appearance is scheduled for June 30.