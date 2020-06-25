As cases of COVID-19 near 140,000, Pritzker affirms state's set to enter Phase 4

Gov. J.B. Pritzker confirms the state is ready to ease more disease-related restrictions starting Friday. Courtesy of state of Illinois

You've done it, so keep it up but don't get cocky, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and health experts told Illinoisans in affirming multiple COVID-19-related restrictions will be lifted Friday.

Numbers of COVID-19 cases grew by 894 and deaths increased by 41, officials also reported at a Thursday briefing. Total cases of the respiratory disease stand at 139,434, while the number of deaths statewide is 6,810.

"Moving to Phase 4 this early was never a given," Pritzker said.

States like California, Arizona and Florida "are now seeing significant increases in cases, hospitalizations, and intensive care bed usage and they're being forced to move backward and stay at home -- that's not the story in Illinois."

A tough stay-at-home order imposed March 21 brought criticism from President Donald Trump, Illinois Republican lawmakers and multiple lawsuits on the first-term governor's head. The provisions to stop the spread of COVID-19 also hamstrung the economy as thousands lost jobs.

But sacrifices have saved lives, Pritzker said Thursday, citing data showing that the test positivity rate for COVID-19 has dropped from a peak of 23.6% in early April to 3% and that hospitalizations for the disease have decreased by 65% from a peak of 4,817 in early May to 1,626, based on seven-day averages.

Still, "the virus hasn't gone away, and when people aren't wearing face coverings in gatherings in large groups and not practicing social distancing, they're getting sick and some are dying -- I mean people of all ages," Pritzker said.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike said "Illinois is being touted across the country as getting it right."

Going forward, "we are going to coexist with COVID," she said, adding the agency is offering an online tool that allows residents to see the status of cases, deaths and hospitalization metrics in each county.

If warning signs appear, "with that caution you may think twice about your own personal habits, maybe rethink about going out in that large group gathering, or going to an indoor dining experience," Ezike said.

Pritzker announced the state would mobilize 12 traveling testing units to handle hot spots at locations such as nursing homes or meatpacking plants where outbreaks occur.

If Illinois continues to meet metrics such as stable or decreasing hospitalizations and positivity rates below 20%, additional restrictions could be lifted, Pritzker said.

By the same token, "I am not afraid to protect the people of Illinois by moving back if we see a surge," he said.

Reaching Phase 5, or relative normalcy, isn't likely without a vaccine or proven medical treatment, the governor said.

Illinois' daily test results show an infection rate of 2.8%. Meanwhile, the 894 new infections are more than June's daily average of 758 and the highest since 975 on June 5. The daily number of fatalities -- 41 -- is less than the month's average of 58. The recovery rate from the disease is 94%.

In Chicago and the suburbs, the seven-day average positivity rate is 5% compared to 28% in early April.

Officials reminded residents to wear masks, wash hands frequently and maintain a social distance of 6 feet.

"Many people have come to see wearing a mask as some sort of political symbol. But unless the mask literally has a political statement on it, it's not political -- it's a piece of fabric that covers a part of the body that needs to be protected like gloves in winter," said University of Chicago Medicine physician and infectious disease specialist Emily Landon.

Here's a look at some Phase 4 changes and rules:

• Groups can assemble with up to either 50 people or 50% of the capacity of the room, allowing conferences and weddings.

• Indoor dining can resume, but parties must be 10 or fewer and tables must be spaced 6 feet apart. Guests should wear masks while waiting for a table, when ordering and until they are served.

• Youth sports are back with group sizes of 50 or fewer. Spectators are allowed but at 20% capacity of the seating area.

• Museums and zoos can reopen but with 25% of normal occupancy.

• Select indoor recreation, such as bowling and skating, can resume with capacity limits.

• Water parks and recreational swimming can reopen under strict guidelines.

• Health and fitness centers and gyms may open at 50% capacity. Group fitness classes of up to 50 people are allowed. Members should wear masks when they are not exercising.