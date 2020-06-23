Downers Grove community mourns death of South student killed in hit-and-run

Woodridge police are investigating a June 19 night hit-and-run crash that killed a 15-year-old bicyclist.

Evan Melau, a Downers Grove resident and Downers Grove South High School student, was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a car at 1535 W. 75th St., police said. The crash took place about 8:25 p.m.

Melau was attempting to cross 75th Street and was struck in the eastbound lane, police said. Multiple vehicles appear to be involved in the crash, police said.

Woodridge police are investigating with assistance from the Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation Team, a countywide major crash reconstruction team.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact 911 or report a crime tip at crimetips@vil.woodridge.il.us or (630) 960-8998.

Downers Grove South Principal Ed Schwartz later Saturday afternoon sent a message to the school community.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share sad news about a member of the South High family. Last evening, sophomore-to-be Evan Melau died. Evan was an active member of the South High student body and will be deeply missed," Schwartz said.