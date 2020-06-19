Glenview teen raises more than $8,700 for Northfield Township Food Pantry

When Dina Saef of Glenview turned 16, she didn't want a party. Instead, she wanted her birthday money to be used to make bags for homeless people in Chicago that contained blankets, food, money and other personal items.

So it's no surprise that when the now 17-year-old rising Glenbrook South High School senior saw a need at the Northfield Township Food Pantry, she took action.

"I was looking for something to do in my extra time," Saef said. "I'd love to give back to the pantry since I knew they had more clients coming in."

To date, she has raised $8,730.

The families using the food pantry has increased nearly 30 percent since the beginning of the pandemic according to Northfield Township Supervisor, Jill Brickman.

Prior to the pandemic, the pantry, which is open five days a week, served 600 households. They now serve on average 830 households.

"The money Dina raised is very helpful to us. We are seeing unprecedented need and we are buying a lot of food," Brickman said. "We are dependent on people finding ways to support us."

Saef started her fundraising by spreading the word about her project on Nextdoor and Facebook.

"I expected to 20 people to donate and we now have more than 100," Saef said. "I thought the donations would average $5 or $10 and it turns out the average donation is $40.

For everyone who donates, Saef will tie a blue ribbon on a tree at their home. The blue ribbon is a show of support for all doctors and nurses.

"People in our community are inspired by her work," Brickman said. "It's important that people know about food insecurity and a project like Dinas gets it in front of people."

Donations are still being accepted at the food pantry website. For details, visit northfieldtwsp.wpengine.com/pantry/#

