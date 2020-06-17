Schaumburg Boomers hosting drive-in fireworks shows Independence Day weekend

The Schaumburg Boomers will host a pair of drive-in fireworks nights on July 3 and 4. Tickets are available n Courtesy of the Schaumburg Boomers

The Schaumburg Boomers will host a pair of Drive-In Fireworks displays at 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4, at Boomers Stadium, 1999 Springinsguth Road in Schaumburg.

There will be three different ticket options for the events, with a basic admission of $20 plus tax per car allowing access to the west parking lot of the stadium beginning at 7:30 p.m.

For $120, up to six people can reserve an in-stadium dining table, socially distanced along the concourse. The fee includes all-you-can-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, fries, popcorn, and Pepsi products or bottled water.

For $400, up to 10 people can reserve an in-stadium luxury suite along with an all-you-can-eat meal featuring hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken tenders, potato salad, popcorn, cookies, brownies, Pepsi products and bottled water.

Tickets are available now exclusively to Schaumburg residents. They'll be available to the general public at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18.

The parking passes and table reservations can be made at etix.com/ticket/e/1014192/firework-schaumburg-schaumburg-boomers-stadium or through the link at boomersbaseball.com.

Parking permits must be purchased in advance, preprinted and displayed in the window upon arrival. Cars will be parked every other space to ensure social distancing in order of arrival.

On-site food and beverage sales, as well as portable restrooms, will be available to those choosing the west parking lot option.

Guests are expected to socially distance from other guests and no cooking of any type will be permitted in the parking lot.