 

Lombard man pleads guilty to using charity money for himself

  • Todd Olshefski

    Todd Olshefski

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 6/17/2020 4:23 PM

A Lombard man was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday for using money meant to help veterans for himself.

Todd Olshefski, 51, pleaded guilty to one count of use of charitable funds for personal benefit. His sentence was part of a plea agreement.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Olshefski will have to serve at least half the sentence before he is eligible for parole. He will receive credit for 272 days he has spent in the DuPage County jail and a Florida jail while awaiting trial.

Wheaton police, with the aid of the state attorney general's office, investigated the Veteran's Christian Network charity, organized by Olshefski and his wife, Priscilla, for 10 months. They had received complaints about aggressive soliciting tactics, use of intimidation and the legitimacy of the charity.

The Olshefskis used at least $10,000 of the donations for their personal lodging, vehicle loans, automobile insurance, medical equipment and veterinary bills, according to authorities.

"Not only did Todd and Priscilla Olshefski take advantage of the generosity of DuPage County residents, they did so at the expense of veterans," DuPage State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement. "Thanks to the outstanding work of the Wheaton Police Department, we were able to put an end to this deplorable scheme and close down a so-called charity that served only the Olshefskis."

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The attorney general sued the couple in March 2019 in Cook County circuit court. The Olshefskis failed to appear for court dates, and the judge ruled against them, ordering them to repay $28,337.

Todd Olshefski disputed the attorney general's claims, in a March 2019 Daily Herald interview.

"That $10,000 that is so-called misappropriated, that is me and my wife's money that we loaned to the organization and that was put toward opening up the office, buying furniture, wall panels and things for the office," he said. "If the attorney general is saying we misappropriated, I'm sorry. That's a flat-out lie. I can do what I want with my money."

The two were arrested May 2, 2019.

Priscilla Olshefski pleaded guilty in July 2019 and was sentenced to 170 days in jail and a year of probation. Todd Olshefski remained free on bail, awaiting trial.

In November 2019, Todd Olshefski was charged with violation of probation and with violation of bail bond after missing court and probation dates. They were arrested in November 2019 in Florida. Priscilla Olshefski was resentenced in March 2019.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Lombard woman who bilked veterans charity: 'I really have learned my lesson'
Related Article
Lombard woman who bilked veterans charity: 'I really have learned my lesson'
 
Kane County jurist D.J. Tegeler will be the 'Chief' judge Sunday
Related Article
Kane County jurist D.J. Tegeler will be the 'Chief' judge Sunday
 
Police hunting for Lombard man who failed to appear in court
Related Article
Police hunting for Lombard man who failed to appear in court
 
Lombard couple prohibited from charitable work, fund-raising
Related Article
Lombard couple prohibited from charitable work, fund-raising
 
Lombard couple plead not guilty to bilking veterans charity they founded
Related Article
Lombard couple plead not guilty to bilking veterans charity they founded
 
Veterans charity founders face criminal charges in DuPage
Related Article
Veterans charity founders face criminal charges in DuPage
 
Raoul sues Lombard veterans charity over use of funds; founders say 'we ain't going anywhere'
Related Article
Raoul sues Lombard veterans charity over use of funds; founders say 'we ain't going anywhere'
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 