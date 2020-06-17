Lombard man pleads guilty to using charity money for himself

A Lombard man was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday for using money meant to help veterans for himself.

Todd Olshefski, 51, pleaded guilty to one count of use of charitable funds for personal benefit. His sentence was part of a plea agreement.

Olshefski will have to serve at least half the sentence before he is eligible for parole. He will receive credit for 272 days he has spent in the DuPage County jail and a Florida jail while awaiting trial.

Wheaton police, with the aid of the state attorney general's office, investigated the Veteran's Christian Network charity, organized by Olshefski and his wife, Priscilla, for 10 months. They had received complaints about aggressive soliciting tactics, use of intimidation and the legitimacy of the charity.

The Olshefskis used at least $10,000 of the donations for their personal lodging, vehicle loans, automobile insurance, medical equipment and veterinary bills, according to authorities.

"Not only did Todd and Priscilla Olshefski take advantage of the generosity of DuPage County residents, they did so at the expense of veterans," DuPage State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement. "Thanks to the outstanding work of the Wheaton Police Department, we were able to put an end to this deplorable scheme and close down a so-called charity that served only the Olshefskis."

The attorney general sued the couple in March 2019 in Cook County circuit court. The Olshefskis failed to appear for court dates, and the judge ruled against them, ordering them to repay $28,337.

Todd Olshefski disputed the attorney general's claims, in a March 2019 Daily Herald interview.

"That $10,000 that is so-called misappropriated, that is me and my wife's money that we loaned to the organization and that was put toward opening up the office, buying furniture, wall panels and things for the office," he said. "If the attorney general is saying we misappropriated, I'm sorry. That's a flat-out lie. I can do what I want with my money."

The two were arrested May 2, 2019.

Priscilla Olshefski pleaded guilty in July 2019 and was sentenced to 170 days in jail and a year of probation. Todd Olshefski remained free on bail, awaiting trial.

In November 2019, Todd Olshefski was charged with violation of probation and with violation of bail bond after missing court and probation dates. They were arrested in November 2019 in Florida. Priscilla Olshefski was resentenced in March 2019.