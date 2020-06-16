Fugitive fatally shot by police in Beach Park

A fugitive wanted for murder was fatally shot by police Tuesday after he opened fire on officers in North suburban Beach Park, authorities said.

The 24-year-old man's identity was not immediately released by police. He was wanted on a warrant stemming from the December 2018 shooting death of an 18-year-old in Zion, Sgt. Chris Covelli of the Lake County sheriff's office said during a news conference.

The shootout began about 12:30 p.m. outside a house on the 38500 block of North Green Bay Road. Police had learned the fugitive had stayed at the house in the past and may have been there Tuesday, Covelli said.

Members of the sheriff's warrants team and a regional U.S. marshal's fugitive task force were approaching the house when the fugitive got out of a vehicle in the driveway and began shooting at them with a pistol, officials said.

Two members of the warrants team returned fire, fatally wounding the fugitive, Covelli said. One team member is with the Lake County sheriff's office and the other is with the McHenry County sheriff's office, Covelli said.

Police performed CPR until paramedics arrived, authorities said. The man was taken to Vista East Hospital in Waukegan and pronounced dead.

One police officer was taken to a hospital with a cut on his arm, Covelli said. A second officer was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Following protocol for officer-involved shootings, the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating.

An autopsy by the Lake County coroner's office is planned.