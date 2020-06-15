Two men hurt in Schaumburg street fight Friday

Two Schaumburg men were injured Friday night during a fight that involved a number of other individuals at the intersection of Springinsguth and Wise roads in Schaumburg.

Police Sgt. Karen McCartney said officers are continuing to investigate what cause a verbal altercation to escalate into a physical fight at about 10 p.m. Friday.

Police are looking into all information available and working to identify all the individuals involved, all of whom are believed to be above the age of 18 years old, McCartney said,

The condition of the two injured men was not immediately available Monday.