Sheriff's office dog helps track two people in one night

Dax, the highly decorated Lake County sheriff's office police dog, helped officers track down two people in one night over the weekend. Courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's Office

Dax, the Lake County sheriff's top dog, had a busy weekend, helping locate an Island Lake man who went missing after injuring himself as well as an Antioch-area woman accused of causing disturbances at several homes, authorities said.

Sheriff's Sgt. Christopher Covelli said Dax and his partner, Deputy John Forlenza, were called into action Friday night after a 29-year-old man Island Lake man fled his residence. Dax was able to pick up the man's scent near his home and tracked him past several residences to a pickup truck, where he was found hiding under a cover.

Police spoke to the man for several minutes and were able to persuade him to leave the truck, go to a hospital to have his injuries treated and undergo a mental health evaluation, Covelli said.

Hours earlier, Dax and Forlenza were called to a home on the 26700 block of Woodland Avenue near Antioch where a intoxicated 21-year-old woman caused disturbances in several homes before fleeing, Covelli said. Dax didn't have to track the woman very far -- she was found hiding in a detached garage on the property, Covelli said.

Dax and Forlenza have received numerous commendations for their efforts tracking people and drugs over the years. In October, the pair appeared on the "Today" show as part of a segment on the country's top dogs. Dax was chosen as the top dog in the law enforcement category.