Fire destroys Barrington Hills home; residents escape unharmed

Flames engulfed a 5,000-square-foot home early Sunday on Steeplechase Road in Barrington Hills. Residents were able to escape without injury, but the home was left uninhabitable. Courtesy of the Barrington Countryside Fire Protection District

No injuries were reported, but residents were displaced after fire destroyed a home early Sunday morning in Barrington Hills.

Barrington Countryside Fire Protection District called to the 5,000-square-foot, five-bedroom home in the 0-100 block of Steeplechase Road at about 4:01 a.m. arrived less than five minutes later to find a fully involved fire, with most of the blaze concentrated in the rear of the house, officials said.

Firefighters established command at the front of the house and fought the fire from outside, since it was fully involved. The area has no fire hydrants, so 20 tenders trucks supplied water to the scene.

In all, firefighters from 33 suburban departments assisted the Barrington Countryside district with the massive fire.

The blaze was under control in about one hour, officials said, after which crews remained on the scene to put out hot spots in the house.

Residents of the house were able to evacuate themselves before firefighters arrived. All were checked for injuries or smoke inhalation, and none were injured, according to the fire district.

No firefighters were injured at the scene, officials said, and the house was declared uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Barrington Countryside Fire Protection District.

Area departments assisting included crews from Barrington, Fox River Grove, Cary, Lake Zurich, Wauconda, Carpentersville, Crystal Lake, Long Grove, Palatine Rural, Fox Lake, Nunda, Bartlett, McHenry, Hoffman Estates, Buffalo Grove, Grayslake, Countryside, Round Lake, Prospect Heights, Woodstock, Elk Grove Township, Antioch, Lake Villa, Spring Grove, South Elgin, Des Plaines, Wheeling, Deerfield, Rolling Meadows, Streamwood, Schaumburg, Dundee and Algonquin. Barrington Hills police also assisted, officials said.